Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 21, 2014
1. Nicole RichieNicole Richie hit the first-ever People Magazine Awards in a plunging black jumpsuit with sheer sleeves. To accessorize her look, Richie added House of Harlow jewelry.
December 21, 2014
2. Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss paired a Zac Posen bustier with an ornate Marchesa skirt for the People Magazine Awards in Los Angeles. Kloss added to her sexy look with strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and a simple updo.
December 21, 2014
3. Anna KendrickFor an appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, the Into The Woods actress wore a cobalt blue, laser cut Temperley London shirt dress and Christian Louboutin pumps.
December 21, 2014
4. Amy AdamsWhile in New York City, Amy Adams stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in a Roland Mouret LBD, gold Christian Louboutin pumps, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. The actress kept her look minimal and chic with soft tousled curls and minimal makeup.
