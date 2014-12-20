Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 20, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoFor a day out in New York City, Olivia Palermo wore a fur-trimmed knit and sleek leather pants. To accessorize her textured look, Palermo added sporty-chic Etro sneakers and a Hermes Birken bag.
-
December 20, 2014
2. Krysten RitterKrysten Ritter arrived at MTV studios in New York City wearing head-to-toe black. The actress worked an ornate coat, a LBD, and loafer-style pumps. For a pop of color, Ritter added a bright pink lip.
-
December 20, 2014
3. Kendall JennerKendall Jenner took street style to another level while out in L.A. working white skinny jeans and a plaid sweatshirt. The reality star-turned-model added nude strappy Aquazzura shoes and a mini Fendi bag to her look.
-
December 20, 2014
4. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth stepped out in L.A. working textured black pants and a printed, cozy knit. To complete her on-the-go look, Bosworth added cat-eye sunnies, mule shoes, and an oversize tote.
December 20, 20141 of 4
Olivia Palermo
For a day out in New York City, Olivia Palermo wore a fur-trimmed knit and sleek leather pants. To accessorize her textured look, Palermo added sporty-chic Etro sneakers and a Hermes Birken bag.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM