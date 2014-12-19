Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 19, 2014
1. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez was hot hot hot at the People Magazine Awards in a slinky beaded Naeem Khan jumpsuit, a nude Elie Saab clutch, and Kwiat jewels.
December 19, 2014
2. no titleKate Hudson wore an ethereal Valentino one-shoulder gown. She accessorized with a Lee Savage clutch and House of Harlow 1960 cuffs.
December 19, 2014
3. Rita OraRita Ora looked equally edgy and polished at 103.5 Kiss FM’s Jingle Ball in a Sportmax black top and snakeskin red and white paneled skirt. She finished the look with a layered gold choker and nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.
December 19, 2014
4. Mindy KalingAlso at the People Magazine Awards, Mindy Kaling worked a custom hot pink short sleeve dress by Mindy Project costume designer Salvador Pérez. Silver pumps and sparkling dangling earrings finished the look.
December 19, 2014
5. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston hit the red carpet at the People Magazine Awards in a black flared dress with an asymmetrical white trim.
