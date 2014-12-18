Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2014
1. Krysten RitterKrysten Ritter takes the stage at Late Night With Seth Meyers in a shiny gold Versace minidress and Ruthie Davis pumps.
-
December 18, 2014
2. Ivanka TrumpEverything's coming up roses for Ivanka Trump as she stopped by Good Morning America in New York City in an A-Line floral dress dress and matching red lip.
-
December 18, 2014
3. Nicole RichieNicole Richie hosted the Baby2Baby Holiday Event in L.A. in a textured jacket, white T-shirt, black skinnies and shiny black boots.
-
December 18, 2014
4. Anna KendrickAnna Kendrick promoted her new movie Into the Woods at the Late Show With David Letterman in a flared Carven LBD with a cut-out neckline and Christian Louboutin booties.
December 18, 20141 of 4
Krysten Ritter
Krysten Ritter takes the stage at Late Night With Seth Meyers in a shiny gold Versace minidress and Ruthie Davis pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM