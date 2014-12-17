Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day

December 17, 2014
1. Jourdan DunnJourdan Dunn arrived at an event in Miami wearing an asymmetrical David Koma design. The model added an unexpected element to the multi-colored matching set with bright neon pom pom sandals by Sophia Webster.

December 17, 2014
2. Nicki MinajFor her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nicki Minaj chose a black, blue, and green Stella McCartney dress. Minaj kept the moody color story going and accessorized her fringed frock with burgundy Alaïa booties.

December 17, 2014
3. Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence stepped out in New York City in a statement leopard print coat, black skinny jeans, and a plunging varsity-style top. To accessorize her on-the-go look, she added open-toe sandals, a chain strap handbag and a punchy pink lip.

December 17, 2014
4. Alice EveAlice Eve attended the London premiere of Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb in a demure short sleeved lace LBD by Emanuel Ungaro. Eve added to her look with printed Bionda Castana pumps and sleek Jennifer Fisher jewelry.
