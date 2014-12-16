Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 16, 2014
1. Carrie UnderwoodMom-to-be Carrie Underwood was radiant at the first-ever American Country Countdown Awards in a one-sleeve white Xtreme gown with sheer cut-outs and gold embroidered detailing. A metallic Emm Kuo clutch and L’Dezen by Payal Shah jewelry were the finishing touches.
December 16, 2014
2. Amy AdamsLeave it to Amy Adams to make a shirtdress look this good-at the New York premiere of Big Eyes, the actress swept onto the red carpet in a elegant dark moss green belted Max Mara number, complete with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choos.
December 16, 2014
3. Sienna MillerSienna Miller was a white-hot vision at the New York premiere of American Sniper in an off-the-shoulder criss-cross sheer Balenciaga design, teaming it with Harry Winston diamonds and matching white sandals.
December 16, 2014
4. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst hit the premiere of Unbroken in a refined black-and-white gingham Vivienne Westwood sheath that she styled with diamond drop earrings, a black clutch, and black pumps.
December 16, 2014
5. Rita OraRita Ora turned to the red carpet for dress inspiration, literally. For her appearance at the Hot 99.5 Jingle Ball, she wore a fuzzy red off-the shoulder knotted Viktor & Rolf Couture dress, pairing it with black fishnets, sweet bow-topped pumps, and Erickson Beamon earrings.
