Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 15, 2014
1. BeyonceBeyonce embraced Pantone’s 2015 Color of the Year-marsala-at the 2014 Billboard Women in Music Luncheon in a wine-hued knotted Haute Hippie number with diamond jewels and chunky platform sandals.
-
December 15, 2014
2. Tessa ThompsonTessa Thompson stunned at the New York premiere of Selma in a shimmery embellished Rodarte design with a sheer skirt, netted detailing, and floral appliques. Sha Nazarian of DiamondDNY Jewelry and black Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
December 15, 2014
3. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift took the demure route at the 2014 Billboard Women in Music Luncheon in an elegant black-and-white celebrated the opening of Omega’s Miami boutique in a black-and-white color-blocked Oscar de la Renta creation with a sweeping full laser cut-out skirt.
-
December 15, 2014
4. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts showed off a sliver of skin at the 2014 Jingle Ball in a sexy window pane-print cut-out bustier-top and navy high-waisted Osman pants, complete with a black box Charlotte Olympia clutch, siren-red pumps (to match her bold lip), and side-swept strands.
-
December 15, 2014
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker got into the holiday spirit and hit Z100's 2014 Jingle Ball in an ethereal winter white Delphine Manivet frock with a stack of bracelets, a pendant, and shimmery pumps.
