Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 14, 2014
1. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham stepped out and braved the London chill with a chunky white knit and a shin-grazing speckled wool skirt, with a dark clutch and tall maroon suede boots.
-
December 14, 2014
2. Reese WitherspoonAmerica's darling Reese Witherspoon showed off a fiercer side-kind of-with a heart-shaped leopard print coat layered over a navy frock, accessorizing the two with a black handbag and navy suede pumps.
-
December 14, 2014
3. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle celebrated the opening of Omega’s Miami boutique in a white-and-blue color-blocked Andrew Gn shift embroidered with a dramatic fern motif. She styled her look with a glittery silver Edie Parker clutch and ankle-strap Nicholas Kirkwood mirage pumps.
-
December 14, 2014
4. Anna KendrickFor the Into the Woods photocall, Anna Kendrick embraced the fairy tale theme with a rich ruby-red velvet wrap dress, with a cherry-red corseted belt, a Holly Dyment ring, and lace black ankle-strap Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.
