Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 13, 2014
1. Jaime KingJaime King suited up for the Cole Haan and New York City Ballet celebration in white Altuzarra suit separates (with fringe detailing), complete with a metallic clutch, stacked rings on every digit, and black pumps.
-
December 13, 2014
2. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes took her front row seat at the Valentino Sala Bianca 945 event (the brand’s first couture show in NYC) in a classic pleated Valentino LBD with a red clutch (that matched the dress’s red stitching) and patent nude pumps.
-
December 13, 2014
3. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn arrived at the Sirius XM Studios in a cozy-chic ensemble, layering an oversize dove gray blanket coat over a charcoal bustier top and navy wide-leg pants. A navy handbag and nude pumps rounded out her ensemble.
-
December 13, 2014
4. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland went for a winter white look at the Delta Air Lines’ Annual Holiday in the Hangar celebration in a white crop top, A-line mini skirt, Graziela Gems rings and white suede Casadei pumps.
December 13, 20141 of 4
Jaime King
Jaime King suited up for the Cole Haan and New York City Ballet celebration in white Altuzarra suit separates (with fringe detailing), complete with a metallic clutch, stacked rings on every digit, and black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM