Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 12, 2014
1. RihannaAt the first Diamond Ball, Rihanna gave Old Hollywood glamour a Rihanna-patented twist by styling her rose off-the-shoulder duchesse Zac Posen gown with Chopard diamonds (and rubellites and rubies), a diamond Repossi ear cuff, and a sultry vampy lip.
December 12, 2014
2. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld celebrated her 18th birthday with a front row seat at Dior’s Esprit Dior Tokyo 2015 show in an exquisite embroidered off-white silk Dior Haute Couture dress, with iridescent Dior pumps.
December 12, 2014
3. Emily BluntEmily Blunt graced the IWC Filmmakers Awards at the 11th Annual Dubai International Film Festival in a sweeping forest-green lace Lanvin creation, complete with stone earrings and an IWC timepiece.
December 12, 2014
4. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger stepped out in a beautiful white fit-and-flared beaded Chanel Couture design that she styled with H. Stern diamond earrings, a chain Chanel purse, and nude strappy sandals.
December 12, 2014
5. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth hit the Coach Backstage Rodeo Drive in a cheery zip-up tangerine leather Coach mod dress, adding a touch of luxe with a metallic Kotur clutch and a quirky edge with chunky Coach clogs.
December 12, 20141 of 5
Rihanna
