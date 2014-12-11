Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 11, 2014
1. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts took her front row seat at Valentino’s first couture show in New York City in a flirty pink Valentino frock with a playful floral collar, complete with a studded plum clutch and tan ankle-strap pumps.
-
December 11, 2014
2. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn lit up the Valentino couture fashion show in a cheery citrus-hued Valentino number that she styled with Melissa Kaye Jewelry earrings, rings by Jamie Wolf and EFFY Jewelry, a printed Valentino clutch, and studded tan Valentino pumps.
-
December 11, 2014
3. Olga KurylenkoOlga Kurylenko worked her curves at the 11th Annual Dubai International Film Festival Opening Night Gala in a stunning pale gray sheer tulle Ralph & Russo Couture gown embellished with pearls and crystals, complete with drop earrings.
-
December 11, 2014
4. Jaime KingJaime King struck a pose at the Valentino Sala Bianca 945 event in a strapless pink-and-maroon color-block Valentino floor-length design, pairing it with drop earrings and stacks of bangles on each wrist.
-
December 11, 2014
5. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon’s look turn a sweet turn at the Inherent Vice premiere in Hollywood -she selected a tailored pink sheath dress that she styled with a matching pale pink lip, a low-slung pony, and nude pumps.
