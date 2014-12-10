Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 10, 2014
1. Felicity JonesFelicity Jones graced The Theory of Everything premiere in London in a gorgeous embroidered white silk Dior Haute Couture creation with an exaggerated voluminous skirt, impeccably styling it with Forevermark diamond drop earrings and metallic pink pumps.
December 10, 2014
2. December 9, 2014The street style star got into the holiday spirit at the Piperlime holiday party in a gold-dipped Piperlime Collection knit that she layered over a high-shine sequined Milly skirt, styling the two with a sharp tuxedo jacket, a black clutch and ankle-strap heels.
December 10, 2014
3. Tessa ThompsonTessa Thompson struck bold at the 46th NAACP Image Wards press conference in a violet-and-fuchsia paneled Alberta Ferretti design with orange sandals.
December 10, 2014
4. Amy AdamsAmy Adams struck elegance at the Big Eyes screening in a black lace Dolce & Gabbana sheath, complete with Graziela Gems earrings, an EF Collection ring, and patent black pumps.
December 10, 2014
5. Olivia MunnFor an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Olivia Munn selected a navy sleeveless top with origami detailing at the neckline, tucked into a sexy leather pencil skirt with a dangerously high slit. A bold fuchsia lip, rings by Vita Fede and EF Collection, and playful Paul Andrew pumps completed her look.
