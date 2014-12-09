Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 9, 2014
1. Emily BluntEmily Blunt got into character at the Into the Woods premiere in an enchanting rose-embroidered point d’esprit Dolce amp Gabbana design, complete with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and netted Louboutins.
December 9, 2014
2. Anna KendrickAnna Kendrick went for a minimalist look at the Into the Woods premiere in a stunning black-and-white silk georgette Narciso Rodriguez number that she elegantly styled with a custom black Kate Spade New York box clutch and sleek strands.
December 9, 2014
3. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon hit the Portland premiere of Wild in a flirty LBD with a sheer plunging neckline and red accent at the waist, complete with black pumps.
December 9, 2014
4. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr proved how much of a stylish jet-setter she really is, landing at Tokyo's Narita International Airport in a graphic black-and-white print dress styled with a white coat draped over her shoulders, a hot pink bucket bag, and black over-the-knee Christian Louboutin boots.
December 9, 2014
5. Heather GrahamHeather Graham struck a pose at the Goodbye to All That screening in a vivid multi-colored geo-print Naeem Khan frock styled with a Rauwolf clutch, an EF Collection cuff and ring, a Joan Hornig cuff, a Casato hand-chain bracelet, and pale pumps.
