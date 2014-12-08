Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 8, 2014
1. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain was positively radiant at the NYC premiere of A Most Violent Year in a red-hot custom Giorgio Armani wrap dress that she styled with a delicate gold pendant and strappy sandals.
-
December 8, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley shimmered at the Moet British Independent Film Awards in a metallic cloque Simone Rocha number with a playful marabou trim, complete with gray suede pumps.
-
December 8, 2014
3. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift stood out at the Jingle Bell Ball in a red multicolor embroidered Sachin & Babi dress with black Charlotte Olympia sandals.
-
December 8, 2014
4. Rose ByrneRose Byrne hit the world premiere of Annie in a colorfully embroidered lace Mary Katrantzou design, pairing the dress with black tights and black suede Stuart Weitzman pumps.
-
December 8, 2014
5. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland hit the TrevorLIVE LA event in a multicolored beaded Dsquared2 dress, picking up on the graphic print’s red accents with a ruby-red Rauwolf clutch and red Stuart Weitzman sandals.
