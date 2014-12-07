Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 7, 2014
1. Sienna MillerStyle star Sienna Miller stepped out in NYC in a siren-red button-down crop top that she unexpected paired with a sophisticated white pencil skirt, a sweet blush pink topper, and patent black pumps.
December 7, 2014
2. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster made a colorful statement at the 24th Annual Beat the Odds Awards in a butterfly-motif Valentino number, a studded dusty blue Valentino clutch, and gray suede Casadei pumps.
December 7, 2014
3. Gabrielle UnionGabrielle Union announced her new partnership with SensatioNail in a stunning black floral silk organza lace Georgine dress with a sheer bodice, and strappy black sandals.
December 7, 2014
4. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz delivered a casual-cool aesthetic at the Annie photocall, grounding her tough leather skinnies with an slouchy oatmeal pull-over and elevating her look altogether with gilded jewelry by Vita Fede, Miansai, and Vhernier, and nude Malone Souliers pumps.
Sienna Miller
