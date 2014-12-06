Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 6, 2014
1. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie arrived at the Directors Guild Theatre in a winter-perfect look-she layered an elegant white coat over a sophisticated dark dress and the styled the pairing with a gold bracelet and classic black pumps.
December 6, 2014
2. Michelle WilliamsMichelle Williams stood out at the Louis Vuitton celebration of Pierre Paulin’s “Playing With Shapes” in a zippy zip-up mixed print Louis Vuitton number, complete with a tan clutch and shin-grazing black patent boots.
December 6, 2014
3. Lea SeydouxLea Seydoux, clad in head-to-toe Miu Miu, was all smiles at the Spectre photocall in a darling black ruffled shirt and a black floral jacquard pencil. She added a touch of playfulness with matching buttercup yellow accessories.
December 6, 2014
4. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson swept the red carpet at the Top Five premiere in a racy black sleeveless lace Elie Saab gown with a Graziela Gems ear cuff.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie arrived at the Directors Guild Theatre in a winter-perfect look-she layered an elegant white coat over a sophisticated dark dress and the styled the pairing with a gold bracelet and classic black pumps.
