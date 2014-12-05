Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 5, 2014
1. December 4, 2014At the Monica Vinader London flagship launch party, Palermo gave her summery orange maxi skirt a winter-ready spin by pairing it with a crisp white long-sleeve neck-tie blouse, black opaque tights, and over-the-knee leather boots. A studded belt (for a touch of edge), a printed clutch, and a selection of Monica Vinader pieces completed her look.
-
December 5, 2014
2. Solange KnowlesSolange Knowles ditched her signature color (yellow) for a night and delivered a sophisticated look at the AD Oasis during Art Basel Miami Beach with a sculpted white Tata Naka design with pleated textural detailing. An ivory M2Malletier hand-held clutch and statement-making embellished Paul Andrew sandals served as the finishing touches.
-
December 5, 2014
3. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld hit the GQ Men of the Year party in a minimalist (though striking nevertheless) black high-neck David Koma pencil dress, with capped silver pumps.
-
December 5, 2014
4. Hilary SwankHilary Swank shimmered at The Actor's Fund 2014 The Looking Ahead Awards in a metallic gold embellished Calvin Klein Collection number, complete with drop EF Collection earrings and white ankle-strap sandals.
-
December 5, 2014
5. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung hit the Longchamp Paris store opening event in a demure heather gray ankle-grazing dress that she styled with a black leather choker, a sweet pale pink Longchamp clutch, and her go-to loafer slipper heels.
December 4, 2014
