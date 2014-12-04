Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 4, 2014
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker hit the 2014 Footwear News Achievement Awards (sponsored by Zappos Couture) in a playful black velvet Delphine Manivet Couture dress with sheer panels and a voluminous full skirt that she styled with a selection of bracelets and nude T-strap pumps from her SJP shoe collection.
2. Kate HudsonKate Hudson struck a pose at Art Basel in a blush pink strappy Paper London jumpsuit with ruffle detailing. A gold bangle, a delicate hand chain, and a metallic clutch rounded out her look.
3. Naomie HarrisNaomie Harris stunned at the Spectre photocall in a striped Altuzarra design with directional lines and an asymmetric hemline, complete with classic black Casadei pumps.
4. Solange KnowlesSolange Knowles lit up Art Basel in her favorite color-yellow! She selected an evening bustier cape and cropped trousers by Christian Siriano washed in the cheery hue, complete with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and metallic ankle-strap sandals.
5. Nicole RichieNicole Richie was honored with the Style Influencer of the Year Award at the Zappos Couture-hosted Fashion Footwear Association of New York Awards in a mixed floral-dot print camisole apron Vera Wang slip dress with a forest green lacquered Rodo clutch.
