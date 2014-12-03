Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 3, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift upped her style quotient at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party in a stunning white Zuhair Murad Couture creation with a sheer crystal-encrusted bodice and sleeve, and a thigh-high slit. A Borgioni ear climber, Sethi Couture diamond bands, Luna Rossa rings, and metallic strappy stilettos completed her look.
December 3, 2014
2. Blake LivelyExpectant mom Blake Lively was absolutely radiant at the L'Oreal Women of Worth Awards in an elegant black belly-grazing one-shoulder Kaufmanfranco number that she styled with an arm-party stack of bangles and chandelier earrings, both by Lorraine Schwartz.
December 3, 2014
3. Miranda KerrAt the Pierre Paulin x Louis Vuitton exhibition, Miranda Kerr (clad in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton) expertly styled her central-slit skirt with a printed green knit, an LV-monogrammed clutch, and knee-high patent black boots.
December 3, 2014
4. Lily CollinsLily Collins lit up the red carpet at the Love, Rosie premiere in a cheery orange strapless number with a full pleated ball gown skirt. Vita Fede jewelry and mesh Louboutin pumps completed her look.
December 3, 2014
5. Kate HudsonKate Hudson hit the Pierre Paulin x Louis Vuitton exhibition in a playful plunging printed Louis Vuitton frock, complete with silver bracelets, a clutch, and nude pumps.
