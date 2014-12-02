Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 2, 2014
1. Emma WatsonEmma Watson accepted the British Style Icon Award at the 2014 British Fashion Awards in a plunging white crepe inverted-pleat Misha Nonoo jumpsuit.
-
December 2, 2014
2. Scarlett JohanssonScarlett Johansson made her first red carpet appearance as a newly wed at the 2014 Gotham Independent Film Awards in an exquisite beaded LBD with a scalloped hem, complete with a metallic pewter clutch and black embellished pumps.
-
December 2, 2014
3. Gugu Mbatha-RawStyle star Gugu Mbathaw-Raw worked her curves at the 24th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder ivory silk Calvin Klein Collection design that she impeccably styled with a pearl duo-ended ring, a Lee Savage clutch, and neutral ankle-strap sandals.
-
December 2, 2014
4. Alexa ChungAt a party in celebration of Edward Enninful, Alexa Chung gave her playful iridescent lurex long-sleeve Emilia Wickstead number a whimsical spin with an embroidered Charlotte Olympia take-out clutch and ankle-strap loafer slipper heels.
-
December 2, 2014
5. Tilda SwintonTilda Swinton took monochrome to the next level at the 2014 Gotham Independent Film Awards in head-to-toe nude-blush, from her ground-grazing number with a high-shine skirt to her pumps.
