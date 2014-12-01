Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 1, 2014
1. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie made an elegant impression at the Q&A for Unbroken in a cozy winter white coat layered over a white dress, complete with oversize shades, Dana Rebecca Designs studs, and nude pumps.
December 1, 2014
2. Sienna MillerStyle star Sienna Miller was a vision at the 2014 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards in a sweet-chic blush pink off-the-shoulder embroidered lace Burberry column.
December 1, 2014
3. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung showed off her customized bespoke Edie Parker box clutch in a charming white peter pan-collared top, a voluminous jacquard ivory midi skirt and black ankle-strap slipper loafer heels.
December 1, 2014
4. Anna KendrickAnna Kendrick struck a pose at the 2014 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards in a dark teal strapless lace Burberry number that she styled with diamond-shaped drop earrings, a black clutch, and black strappy Jimmy Choos.
December 1, 2014
5. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams winter-proofed her look at the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with camel cocoon coat layered over a black turtleneck knit and a navy pencil skirt. Leather gloves, opaque tights, and moto boots completed her look.
