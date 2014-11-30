Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 30, 2014
1. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain hit the screening of A Most Violent Year in an exquisite black sleeveless lace Elie Saab frock with black patent pumps.
-
November 30, 2014
2. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson struck a pose at the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations press conference in a curve-hugging floral dress, complete with drop earrings and black satin pumps.
-
November 30, 2014
3. Sophia BushSophia Bush took the plunge in a daring deep-V ivory number, accessorizing with a tan suede purse and cool studded flats.
November 30, 2014
