Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 29, 2014
1. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung delivered her signature downtown-cool aesthetic at the Rockins for Eyeko launch party in BMX-inspired strapless navy Marc by Marc Jacobs dress with a bright green "Revolution" panel at the skirt. A cross-body Chanel purse, black tights, and black pumps completed her look.
-
November 29, 2014
2. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld gave her sophisticated gray-and-black Prabal Gurung sheath a playful spin with a forest green polka-dot coat and lace-up pumps.
-
November 29, 2014
3. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston hit the Cake screening in a laidback-cool look, styling her black-and-white polka-dot blouse with leather skinnies, a black topper, black frames, and boots.
November 29, 2014
Alexa Chung
