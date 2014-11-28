Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 28, 2014
1. Jennifer AnistonEn route to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jennifer Aniston was snapped rocking dark flared jeans, styling them with a breezy floral blouse, a studded skinny belt, an EF Collection bracelet, and a black cross-body bag.
November 28, 2014
2. Kate UptonKate Upton got stripes right at the promo event for Game of War - Fire Age in a black blouse tucked into a colorfully lined bandage pencil skirt, styling the two with a delicate pendant and strappy mules.
November 28, 2014
3. Emma StoneEmma Stone winter-proofed her oversize sweater and white pleated mini with a black coat, a heavy-duty backpack, and tan Joie booties.
