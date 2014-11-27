Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 27, 2014
1. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn made an entrance at the Fox’s Cause for Paws: An All-Star Dog Spectacular event in leafy-green gingham mixed print DVF frock, complete with a diamond Melissa Kaye Jewelry ring, patent black pumps, and a bold red lip.
November 27, 2014
2. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough glowed at the Fox’s Cause for Paws event in a bronze A-line Dsquared2 mini dress with an embellished neckline that she styled with Jamie Wolf studs, an EF Collection ring, and black satin Brian Atwood pumps.
November 27, 2014
3. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum remained in neutral territory at the Fox’s Cause for Paws event in a plunging taupe collared Jenny Packham dress with minimal makeup and ankle-strap scalloped Bionda Castana pumps.
November 27, 2014
4. Hilary SwankHilary Swank lit up the red carpet at Fox’s Cause for Paws event in a bright persimmon number with buckle detailing at the waist and cuffs. Melissa Kaye Jewelry earrings and black suede Kurt Geiger pumps completed her look.
