Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
November 26, 2014
1. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie served up a generous dose of elegance and understated glamour at the UK premiere of Unbroken in a tailored white silk crepe Ralph & Russo Couture pencil dress with a bolero cape that she styled with vintage diamond Beladora earrings, a gilded brooch, and nude pumps.
November 26, 2014
2. Emily BluntFor her appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Emily Blunt worked her curves in a sleek black-and-white one-shoulder David Koma sheath with a triangular black panel carved at the waist. Aside from her black Tory Burch coat and black patent pumps, accessories were kept to a minimum.
November 26, 2014
3. Katy PerryKaty Perry bared her midriff at the2014 Aria Awards in a dramatic violet-sequined Jaime Lee two-piece, complete with a knotted headband, long bar earrings, and metallic purple pumps.
November 26, 2014
4. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough lit up the red carpet at the Dancing With the Stars finale in a stunning yellow floral beaded Naeem Khan column.
