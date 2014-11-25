Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 25, 2014
1. Kate MiddletonKate Middleton glowed at the EACH Appeal Launch Event, dressing up her growing baby bump with a radiant red Katherine Hooker sheath and styling her look with drop diamond earrings, a silver pendant, a black clutch, and black pumps.
November 25, 2014
2. Naomie HarrisNaomie Harris smartened up at the Maison Remy Martin Members Club Launch in tailored Alexander McQueen suit separates (sans blouse) with red-accented ankle-grazing trousers. A delicate gold pendant, a graphic-print McQueen clutch, and black strappy Bionda Castana pumps rounded out her look.
November 25, 2014
3. Amal ClooneyAmal Clooney landed at Heathrow Airport in style, thanks to her elegant gray-and-black floral embroidered Dolce & Gabbana frock that she impeccably paired with black opaque tights, a dark gray carryall and suede ankle boots.
November 25, 2014
4. Kim KardashianKim Kardashian celebrated the launch of her Fleur Fatale fragrance in a black knotted midriff-baring Balmain crop top and high-waisted black wide-leg Alexander McQueen trousers.
