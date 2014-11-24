Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 24, 2014
1. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston ditched her trademark LBDs and wowed at the Cake screening in a pink Calvin Klein Collection dress, complete with a solo bangle and pewter Louboutin pumps.
November 24, 2014
2. Lily CollinsLily Collins graced the red carpet at the 51st Golden Horse Awards in a stunning azure blue lace Elie Saab gown with gold Melinda Maria drop earrings.
November 24, 2014
3. Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman gave her red carpet look at the London premiere of Paddington an adorable dash of whimsy, thanks to crystal-stitched Prada design that she styled with a clear umbrella, side-swept curls, and lace-up booties.
November 24, 2014
4. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon worked the red carpet at the 12th Annual Lupus LA Hollywood Bag Ladies luncheon in a sleek collared floral lace Self-Portrait dress with sheer panels. Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, EF Collection rings, and white pumps completed her look.
November 24, 2014
5. Kate HudsonKate Hudson took the minimalist approach and hit the Love In For Kids benefit in an ivory drape Zaid Affas column with a single bracelet and a glittery clutch.
