Olivia Munn gave her cocktail dresses a break and, instead, stepped out in dressy red-and-white snakeskin-print Giambattista Valli shorts, staying true to the two-tone color scheme with a Giambattista Valli floral blouse, an ivory clutch, and red pumps, complete with Graziela Gems earrings and rings by EF Collection and Vita Fede.