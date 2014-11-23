Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 23, 2014
1. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn gave her cocktail dresses a break and, instead, stepped out in dressy red-and-white snakeskin-print Giambattista Valli shorts, staying true to the two-tone color scheme with a Giambattista Valli floral blouse, an ivory clutch, and red pumps, complete with Graziela Gems earrings and rings by EF Collection and Vita Fede.
November 23, 2014
2. Bella ThorneBella Thorne wowed at the Horrible Bosses 2 premiere in a sexy plunging white silk cady Gucci halter jumpsuit that she styled with layers of delicate necklaces, stacks of bangles on each wrist, and silver ankle-strap Gucci sandals.
November 23, 2014
3. Dianna AgronDianna Agron tread the line between racy and romantic at the 2014 Museum Gala in an ethereal ivory-and-white lace tea-length dress, accessorizing with a white feather-embellished headband, a gunmetal Bottega Veneta minaudiere, and black double-strap Charlotte Olympia heels.
November 23, 2014
4. Brittany SnowFor her appearance on the Today show, Brittany Snow promoted Pitch Perfect 2 in a sophisticated red-and-navy striped Max Mara top, styling it with a blue pencil skirt (with a thigh-high slit), a camel cocoon coat (draped elegantly over her shoulders), a navy Kate Spade New York handbag, and blue suede Stuart Weitzman pumps.
