Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 22, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo stylishly braved the NYC cold in a cozy fur-lined knit topper that she layered over a belted chunky knit scarf and olive green skinnies. A pale handbag, Westward Leaning shades, and black suede over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots completed her cold-weather look.
-
November 22, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in a lovely white embroidered Erdem dress with cascading tiers, complete with red pumps.
-
November 22, 2014
3. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning worked the red carpet at the 2nd Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala in a strapless midnight blue duchesse Zac Posen cocktail dress that she paired with skinny bangle, a gold Roger Vivier clutch, and nude peep-toes.
-
November 22, 2014
4. Anna KendrickAt the Claridge's and Dolce & Gabbana Christmas Tree party, Anna Kendrick made a merry appearance in a romantic red lace Dolce & Gabbana sheath that she styled with a gold clutch and nude pumps.
November 22, 2014
