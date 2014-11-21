Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 21, 2014
1. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland made an entrance at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's celebration of the 2015 Golden Globe awards season in a vibrant orange Giulietta jumpsuit with an embellished neckline and sexy keyhole cutout. She finished the look with Meira T rings, a slick center part and matching bright lip.
November 21, 2014
2. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr celebrated the Escada Joyful launch in New York City an Escada navy leather embroidered coat and gold drawstring pants, which she paired with loose waves and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
November 21, 2014
3. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth looked ultra-glam at the Hugo Boss Prize 2014 at the Guggenheim Museum in a black and white strapless Boss dress, which she accessorized with black Kurt Geiger pumps, a black Rauwolf clutch, and Harry Winston diamonds.
November 21, 2014
4. Jennifer AnistonAt the Los Angeles premiere of Horrible Bosses, Jennifer Aniston wore a black and white Zuhair Murad cocktail dress with a white floral beaded tulle bodice and floral embroidered skirt with an asymmetrical hem. Jennifer Meyer jewelry completed the pretty ensemble.
November 21, 2014
5. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung posed at a photo call for her Nails Inc. collection launch in London in a Vilshenko emroidered top and black culottes. Black pumps, a pretty pink lip and pigtail braids finished the folkloric look.
Sarah Hyland
