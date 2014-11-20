Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 20, 2014
1. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon was white-hot at the Los Angeles premiere of Wild in a white strapless cotton Zac Posen dress with an elegant overlay detailing. She kept her look chic and simple, styling her LWD with a set of exquisite sapphire earrings and a diamond bracelet, both by Harry Winston, and nude patent Louboutins.
November 20, 2014
2. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow flaunted her abs at the imagine1day Annual Gala in a midriff-baring black-and-white Alice + Olivia design that she styled with a red box clutch (to match her bold lip), and ankle-strap sandals.
November 20, 2014
3. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham unexpectedly pitted two slouchy silhouettes-a cream turtleneck knit and a black pleated maxi, both from her eponymous line-against one other. The result? Chicness all around.
November 20, 2014
4. Olga KurylenkoAt the Claridge's and Dolce & Gabbana Christmas Tree party, Olga Kurylenko got in the holiday spirit in a festive sequined red-and-black polka dot Dolce Gabbana number with black lace sleeves, complete with black pumps and a bold red lip.
November 20, 2014
5. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld hit the Pitch Perfect 2 screening in a sweet floral shirtdress in muted colors that she styled with black tights and Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
