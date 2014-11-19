Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 19, 2014
1. RihannaRihanna hit a ladylike note at the MAC Cosmetics and MAC Aids Fund premiere of It’s Not Over in a sweet pale pink gingham-print Altuzarra blazer with a matching demure pencil skirt, accessorizing with Jennifer Fisher jewelry, Altuzarra toe-cap sandals, and a vampy berry lip, courtesy of MAC lipstick in Rebel.
November 19, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley was the picture of perfection at the BAFTA event “In Conversation with Keira Knightley” in a sleeveless white shift with embroidered blooms down the front and white-and-tan strappy peep-toes.
November 19, 2014
3. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester walked the line between sophistication and sexy in a directional strapless cut-out Cushnie et Ochs dress with stripes going every which way. A bright green clutch and black Oscar Tiye ankle-strap pumps completed her look.
November 19, 2014
4. LordeLorde stayed true to her all-black aesthetic in head-to-toe Prada at the Pradasphere Exhibition in Hong Kong, but there were touches of glamour, from her diamante-trimmed blazer to her bejeweled top.
November 19, 2014
5. Olivia WildeAt the unveiling of Revlon’s “Love is On,” Olivia Wilde struck a pose in a black turtleneck knit and a sculpted black David Koma skirt, adding contrast with a crisp ivory Camilla and Marc coat.
