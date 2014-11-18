Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2014
1. Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 in silver jacquard silk pannier-style Dior Haute Couture tea-length dress that she impeccably styled with a rose gold Roger Vivier clutch, Vita Fede ear jackets, Repossi ear cuff, an Anita Ko ring, and gold Aquazzura sandals.
-
November 18, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley hit the New York premiere of The Imitation Game in a charming blush pink printedDolce & Gabbana number, complete with drop earrings, a skinny belt, and sweet black Mary Janes.
-
November 18, 2014
3. Elizabeth BanksElizabeth Banks made quite a statement at the LA premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 in a dramatic strapless jacquard asymmetric Leonard gown, dialing up the drama even further with a red bejeweled Rauwolf clutch and metallic Roger Vivier ankle-cuff pumps.
-
November 18, 2014
4. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie epitomized sophistication at the Unbroken photocall in a gray deep-V draped Atelier Versace dress with nude Louboutin pumps.
-
November 18, 2014
5. Anne HathawayTo support Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway showed up at the ceremony where he was honored with his own star in a chic cream shawl collar cropped jacket and white wide-leg pants, both by Max Mara, styling them with a matching ivory top, a gold collar necklace, and white pumps.
November 18, 20141 of 5
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 in silver jacquard silk pannier-style Dior Haute Couture tea-length dress that she impeccably styled with a rose gold Roger Vivier clutch, Vita Fede ear jackets, Repossi ear cuff, an Anita Ko ring, and gold Aquazzura sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM