Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 17, 2014
1. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie worked the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Unbroken in a white silk crepe strapless Gucci Premiere gown with a back silk encrusted lace overlay and a delicate train.
-
November 17, 2014
2. Dianna AgronDianna Agron stunned at the House of Herrera runway show and gala in Mexico City in a ground-grazing black-and-red floral organza Carolina Herrera number with ruffled and keyhole detailing. Subtle drop earrings, a selection of rings, and a red clutch completed her look.
-
November 17, 2014
3. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo hit the House of Herrera runway show and gala in Mexico City in an elegant white asymmetrical CH Carolina Herrera blouse with a navy silk evening skirt, lending edge with a black Boda Skins military jacket draped over her shoulders, Dior earrings, and a black clutch.
-
November 17, 2014
4. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston showed up at the InStyle-hosted screening of Cake in a black-and-white plaid shift dress that she styled with black topper, tights, and knee-high boots.
-
November 17, 2014
5. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle attended The Art of Elysium’s 2014 Heaven pre-event dinner presented by Samsung Galaxy in a smart crisp white collarless button-down shirt that she styled with an embroidered pencil skirt, both by Tory Burch, complete with a delicate pendant, a black clutch, and patent red pumps.
November 17, 20141 of 5
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie worked the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Unbroken in a white silk crepe strapless Gucci Premiere gown with a back silk encrusted lace overlay and a delicate train.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM