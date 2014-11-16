Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 16, 2014
1. Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence promoted The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 on Good Morning America in a chain-print Ulla Johnson LWD with a tie-knot detail at the hip. A cozy forest green coat, clear shades, a diamond lariat EF Collection necklace, and taupe cut-out Aquazzura sandals completed her effortlessly chic look.
November 16, 2014
2. Ashley MadekweAshley Madekwe married romance and sophistication at the private Elie Saab dinner with a teal buttoned-up lace Elie Saab top with matching teal wide-leg trousers, styling her separates with a white Elie Saab clutch, select gold skinny cuffs, and metallic sandals.
November 16, 2014
3. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum hit the Moto X Film Experience in a playful white Andrew Gn shift dress with black double-breasted accents and black piping, with black strappy stilettos.
November 16, 2014
4. Kate UptonKate Upton suited up at the 2014 Women’s Leadership Award honoring Stella McCartney in a smart white suit separates that she paired with a printed blouse, a gold timepiece and satin peep-toes.
