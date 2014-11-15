Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 15, 2014
1. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston stepped out of her LBD comfort zone for the Horrible Bosses 2 London photocall and gave her black shin-grazing pencil skirt a sleek, flirty spin with an ivory corsage zip-up Bouchra Jarrar top and gabardine peplum belt. Rings by Jennifer Meyer and Irene Neuwirth, and black pumps completed her look.
November 15, 2014
2. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan made a flawless entrance at the Sophia Loren tribute during the AFI Fest 2014 in a black croc Sally LaPointe dress that she accessorized with a Vita Fede ring, Joan Hornig earrings, an arm party of bangles, including Melinda Maria and EFFY Jewelry, and embellished Louboutins.
November 15, 2014
3. Kristen StewartKristen Stewart delivered some ‘tude on the red carpet at the Still Alice screening during the AFI Fest 2014 in a black-and-white graphic print Chanel number with a sheer yoke, complete with black sandals.
November 15, 2014
4. Katie HolmesAt the Miss Meadows screening, Katie Holmes toughed up her white cotton Zac Posen dress with a black leather jacket and neutral pumps.
