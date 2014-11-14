Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 14, 2014
1. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle stepped out to lend her support for the St. Jude Holiday Campaign for Westfield at Westfield Century City in ladylike full midi skirt with a sheer black eyelet overlay, both by Shoshanna, that she styled with a matching top, a long black beaded necklace, and sweet pink metallic bow-accented sling-backs.
-
November 14, 2014
2. Emily BluntEmily Blunt smoldered at a dinner hosted by designer Elie Saab in a black lace long-sleeve Elie Saab jumpsuit with an embellished bodice, complete with a black Rodo clutch and black L.K. Bennett heels.
-
November 14, 2014
3. Sienna MillerSienna Miller graced a Rolls-Royce preview in an elegant floral-strewn blouse that she tucked into a breezy pair of matching wide-leg pants, styling them with delicate jewelry, a metallic minaudiere, and red velvet pumps.
-
November 14, 2014
4. Lily CollinsLily Collins, likewise, selected a one-piece for the private Elie Saab-hosted dinner. Instead of a jumpsuit, she stunned in a black long-sleeve Elie Saab romper with a lace sleeve and a black thin leather belt. A black Elie Saab handbag, EF Collection jewelry, and edgy mesh Louboutin pumps.
-
November 14, 2014
5. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld took a monochromatic approach and dined in a teal long-sleeve viscose Elie Saab cocktail dress, committing to the cool color family with a green-and-pink snakeskin Elie Saab purse and emerald suede booties.
November 14, 20141 of 5
Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle stepped out to lend her support for the St. Jude Holiday Campaign for Westfield at Westfield Century City in ladylike full midi skirt with a sheer black eyelet overlay, both by Shoshanna, that she styled with a matching top, a long black beaded necklace, and sweet pink metallic bow-accented sling-backs.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM