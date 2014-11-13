Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 13, 2014
1. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston, whose sartorial track record consists mostly of LBDs, changed things up for the London premiere of Horrible Bosses 2-she added a dash of color with a sexy one-shoulder Antonio Berardi LBD that revealed a glimpse of a red-hot corset underneath. Long Jennifer Meyer earrings, an Irene Neuwirth cuff, and black patent Louboutins completed her look.
November 13, 2014
2. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon stunned at the Latin American premiere of Wild at the Los Cabos Film Festival in a white-and-navy twill laser-print sleeveless Calvin Klein Collection dress that she simply styled with an EF Collection ring and optic white Casadei pumps.
November 13, 2014
3. Olivia WildeOlivia Wilde sizzled at the world premiere of Horrible Bosses 2 in a black cut-out Michael Kors column, complete with a black python Michael Kors clutch and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
November 13, 2014
4. Rose ByrneAs the new face of Oroton, Rose Byrne stepped out for the event that was thrown in her honor, selecting a little white sheath dress with a pearl-studded statement necklace, a metallic Oroton clutch, and neutral peep-toes, for the occasion.
November 13, 2014
5. Rooney MaraRooney Mara joined in on Maison Cartier’s 100th anniversary celebration of La Panthere De Cartier in a sexy-sweet Givenchy LBD with peek-a-boo lace panels and a satin hem. Her trademark vampy lip and black Stuart Weitzman sandals rounded out her ensemble.
