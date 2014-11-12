Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 12, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift promoted her hit album 1989 on Good Morning America in a black jacquard knit long-sleeve crop top and a matching knee-length pencil skirt by Calvin Klein Collection, complete with radish-red suede Stuart Weitzman pumps.
November 12, 2014
2. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld pulled out all the stops for The Homesman screening at the AFI Fest 2014, selecting a strapless purple tea-length Monique Lhuillier design with a full floral skirt and styling it with a Jennifer Fisher ring and asymmetric strappy sandals.
November 12, 2014
3. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes joined the Marchesa founders for a midnight supper (a St. Regis tradition) in celebration of their appointment as St. Regis Connoisseurs in a full embroidered black lace Marchesa cocktail dress, with a red clutch and black pumps.
November 12, 2014
4. Camilla BelleTo celebrate Tory Burch’s new watch collection, Camilla Belle stepped out in head-to-toe Tory Burch, which included a colorful striped pullover and a matching silk skirt with a cherry-red mini chain clutch, bow-topped pumps, and (of course) a Tory Burch timepiece.
November 12, 2014
5. Jaime KingJaime King was also decked in Tory Burch at the Tory Burch watch collection launch event, from her red-white-and-blue printed tea-length dress and her gold-ivory enamel box clutch to her Tory timepiece, right down to her dark ankle-strap pumps. She accessorized with Jennifer Fisher earrings.
