Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 11, 2014
1. Lupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong'o sported high-fashion bike shorts on the red carpet, selecting ivory Chanel Couture separates that boasted a regal high-neck neoprene tunic dress and matching shorts with exquisite gold beadwork, complete with gold Kurt Geiger pumps.
-
November 11, 2014
2. Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence wowed at The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 after-party in a risqué plunging white Mugler by David Koma halter column with a spliced accent and a thigh-high slit. Black diamond Norman Silverman studs and silver ankle-strap sandals completed her look.
-
November 11, 2014
3. Elizabeth BanksElizabeth Banks shimmered at The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 after-party in a liquid rose gold strapless Monique Lhuillier design, piling up on the metallic with a matching skinny belt, a rose gold Lee Savage clutch, gold Jennifer Fisher jewelry, and rose gold Paul Andrew stilettos.
-
November 11, 2014
4. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley hit The Imitation Game screening in a stunning stone embellished Chanel Couture LWD (foregoing its matching biker shorts), with nude pumps.
-
November 11, 2014
5. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore slipped on an extraordinary LBD-a ruched Balenciaga design with beaded off-shoulder detailing, latticework at the shoulders, and sheer sleves-for the London premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1. Classic black sandals and a slicked-back low pony completed her look.
Lupita Nyong'o
