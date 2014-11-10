Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 10, 2014
1. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston dialed up the heat at the Motion Picture Academy’s 6th Annual Governors Awards in a black beaded floral-embroidered Zuhair Murad slip dress that she impeccably styled with drop Irene Neuwirth earrings, a Melissa Kaye Jewelry bracelet, a black clutch, and patent black pumps.
-
November 10, 2014
2. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba was the picture of perfection at the 2014 Baby2Baby Gala in a breathtaking strapless Andrew Gn creation with a gold leaf bodice and a frothy white tulle skirt, picking up on the metallic accents with vintage earrings, a Tiffany & Co. ring, and a bronze Brian Atwood clutch.
-
November 10, 2014
3. Kate HudsonKate Hudson was honored at the 2014 Baby2Baby Gala, selecting a plunging raspberry cut-out Stella McCartney column for the occasion. Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a black sparkly Jimmy Choo clutch completed her look.
-
November 10, 2014
4. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan stunned at the 2014 Governors Awards in a sweeping pink-aqua-white color-blocked J. Mendel number with a sexy thigh-high slit, adding bling with a gold Irene Neuwirth bracelet and a metallic clutch.
-
November 10, 2014
5. Emily BluntEmily Blunt was striking at the 2014 Governors Awards in a beautiful geranium floral-embroidered Michael Kors gown, complete with Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry, and an emerald Rauwolf clutch.
November 10, 20141 of 5
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston dialed up the heat at the Motion Picture Academy’s 6th Annual Governors Awards in a black beaded floral-embroidered Zuhair Murad slip dress that she impeccably styled with drop Irene Neuwirth earrings, a Melissa Kaye Jewelry bracelet, a black clutch, and patent black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM