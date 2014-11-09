Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 9, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo may have opted out of color for her look at the Tiffany & Co. "Tiffany T" celebration with a black vintage top and a black jacquard Tibi midi-length skirt, but she spiced up her separates with a stack of Tiffany & Co. "Tiffany T" bracelets, a heavily embellished clutch, and pink fuzzy Louboutin sandals.
-
November 9, 2014
2. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez was white-hot at a 92nd Street Y talk in a sheer cross-front guipure lace top with white sailor pants, both by Zuhair Murad, styling her look with EFFY Jewelry rings on practically every single digit and a gold Hayward box clutch.
-
November 9, 2014
3. Jamie ChungJamie Chung gave her look a youthful punch with a polka dot-striped C. Wonder sweater that she paired with dark rinse skinnies and menswear-inspired heels.
-
November 9, 2014
4. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough prepped for cool weather by accenting her black L'Agence blouse and printed fringe Sass & Bide skirt with a layer of fur. Layered pendants, including an Astley Clarke necklace, and mustard Casadei pumps were the finishing touches.
November 9, 20141 of 4
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo may have opted out of color for her look at the Tiffany & Co. "Tiffany T" celebration with a black vintage top and a black jacquard Tibi midi-length skirt, but she spiced up her separates with a stack of Tiffany & Co. "Tiffany T" bracelets, a heavily embellished clutch, and pink fuzzy Louboutin sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM