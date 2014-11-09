Olivia Palermo may have opted out of color for her look at the Tiffany & Co. "Tiffany T" celebration with a black vintage top and a black jacquard Tibi midi-length skirt, but she spiced up her separates with a stack of Tiffany & Co. "Tiffany T" bracelets, a heavily embellished clutch, and pink fuzzy Louboutin sandals.