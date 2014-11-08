Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 8, 2014
1. Jamie ChungJamie Chung lent some edge to her white slouchy Babaton for Aritzia knit with a modern necklace, a zippered leather mini, and killer embellished stilettos.
-
November 8, 2014
2. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon showed off her sartorial prowess, turning her red-and-white printed Tory Burch dress into a blouse by tucking it into a flouncy-hemmed navy skirt. She accessorized with a red chain link purse and navy suede pumps.
-
November 8, 2014
3. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo bundled up to brave the NYC cold in a teal coat that she layered over a basic white tee and leather pants. A fringed black carryall and studded leopard print loafer slippers rounded out her off-duty ensemble.
-
November 8, 2014
4. Nicola PeltzNicola Peltz hit the Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party in a head-to-toe Dior, from her painterly red-black-white printed scarf top to her black wool shorts to her two-toned pumps.
