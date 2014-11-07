Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 7, 2014
1. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle made an entrance at the Guggenheim International Gala in a stunning black embroidered Dior gown, complete with Chopard jewelry and a black satin Dior clutch.
-
November 7, 2014
2. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain turned heads at the world premiere of A Most Violent Year in a navy sleeveless bubble jacquard Roksanda design with a full midi-length skirt, styling her look with Jennifer Meyer studs and nude crystal-encrusted nude Nicholas Kirkwood platforms.
-
November 7, 2014
3. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale was a vision at the Battersea Power Station Global Launch Party in a white-hot cut-out Zimmermann LWD, impeccably styled with an opulent gold-plated Paula Mendoza choker, a pearlescent box clutch, and nude pumps.
-
November 7, 2014
4. Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss stepped out to support Tiffany amp Co.’s new “Tiffany T” collection in a lush high-neck velvet Jason Wu number that she accessorized with gold Tiffany amp Co. jewelry, a black clutch, and black pumps.
-
November 7, 2014
5. Zoe KravitzZoe Kravitz bared her belly at the Guggenheim International Gala in a white sleek midriff-grazing Dior crop top and matching floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit. A statement beaded choker, earrings, and white bow-topped pumps, all by Dior, completed her look.
