Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 6, 2014
1. Jennifer LopezFor her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Jennifer Lopez hit a stylish note in a sexy criss-cross halter Milly crop top and a pair of black high-waisted wide-leg Paule Ka trousers that she styled with a sleek tuxedo-style Noon by Noor cape, a Norman Silverman ring, and a black croc Hayward clutch.
-
November 6, 2014
2. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum was radiant on the red carpet at the 2014 K.I.D.S/Fashion Delivers Gala in a cream duchesse strapless curve-hugging Zac Posen cocktail dress with nude Louboutins.
-
November 6, 2014
3. In Dior Haute Couture, 2014
Cotillard offset the simplicity of her black bustier dress with a metallic clutch and ombré booties that gradated from red to fuchsia at the Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party.
-
November 6, 2014
4. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle hit the Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party in a rose silk leather satin Dior dress, pairing it with Chopard jewelry, a ladylike top-handle Dior purse, bright two-tone Dior pumps.
-
November 6, 2014
5. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain took the minimalist approach for the Washington, D.C. screening of Interstellar with a sleeveless plunging navy silk tuxedo Marios Schwab jumpsuit with patent black Louboutins.
