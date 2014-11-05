Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 5, 2014
1. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham stunned in a billowing black wide-leg Victoria Beckham halter jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and contrasting straps.
-
November 5, 2014
2. BeyonceOn the heels of the announcement of her athleisure collaboration with Topshop, Beyonce stepped out to celebrate the store’s new NYC location, selecting a sequined Topshp LBD with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and ankle-strap pumps for the occasion.
-
November 5, 2014
3. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld made an incredibly sleek impression at the Topshop flagship store opening dinner party in a tailored plunging ivory Topshop jumpsuit with a furry topper and black strappy sandals.
-
November 5, 2014
4. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington toughened up in an edgy-chic leather LBD with contrasting white panels on each side. Delicate Jennifer Fisher jewelry and white pumps rounded out her fierce ensemble.
-
November 5, 2014
5. Jaime KingJaime King proved that the midriff-baring trend is still going strong-even in the fall-when she hit the Revolve Pop-Up Launch Party in a black crop top with printed wide-leg trousers that she styled with a cozy dark burgundy coat and black pumps.
