Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 4, 2014
1. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain brought the glam to the NYC premiere of Interstellar with a crystal-embroidered black Prada column.
November 4, 2014
2. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway took a more youthful route for her Interstellar premiere look in NYC, selecting a floral lace mixed-media Rodarte number embroidered with sequins and Swarovski crystals that she styled with textured fishnet Louboutins.
November 4, 2014
3. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning dared to make a bold fashion move with a risqué cobalt viscose-and-metal crochet Proenza Schouler dress that revealed a two-piece underneath, complete with a black-and-white fringe clutch and strappy leather sandals, both also by Proenza.
November 4, 2014
4. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington hit the 18th Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards in a checked Prada dress encrusted with blue stones across the yoke and pocket. Tiny diamond drop earrings, a violet satin Prada clutch, and sparkly Louboutins rounded out her look.
November 4, 2014
5. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung stepped out for the 2014 CFDA dinner in a navy cotton Stella McCartney dress with perforated slit detailing, adding a playful punch with a fluffy pink-and-red Shrimps clutch and classic black pumps.
November 4, 20141 of 5
