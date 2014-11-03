Kate Beckinsale stunned at the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a one-of-a-kind mauve silk cady Gucci number with bejeweled trimming along the waist, neckline and the thigh-high slit, which revealed a pair of nude crystal-encrusted Gucci sandals. Jack Vartanian diamond earrings and a box Rauwolf clutch completed her look.