-
November 3, 2014
1. Amy AdamsAmy Adams delivered a generous dose of glam at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in a stunning royal blue silk cady Gucci column with antique beading and glass embroidery, accessorizing with Melissa Kaye studs and ring, and a Dana Rebecca Designs bangle.
-
November 3, 2014
2. Kate HudsonKate Hudson also graced the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala, selecting a breathtaking almost ethereal-like rose silk chiffon one-shoulder Gucci Premiere creation with a twisted tulle overlay on a fully embroidered skirt and bodice. She styled her look with a silver bracelet, a silver satin embroidered Gucci clutch, and loose waves.
-
November 3, 2014
3. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle gave her glamorous look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala a sporty twist with a pale blue matte silk crepe racer-neck Gucci number with silver crystal embellished detailing, complete with Gucci jewelry and a silver Gucci box clutch.
-
November 3, 2014
4. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale stunned at the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a one-of-a-kind mauve silk cady Gucci number with bejeweled trimming along the waist, neckline and the thigh-high slit, which revealed a pair of nude crystal-encrusted Gucci sandals. Jack Vartanian diamond earrings and a box Rauwolf clutch completed her look.
-
November 3, 2014
5. Jamie ChungJamie Chung played with textiles at the BooHoo launch event, expertly elevating a fuzzy slate gray sweater with a metallic below-the-knee pencil skirt, complete with slick copper brown pumps.
