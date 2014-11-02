Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 2, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo jet-setted to Sao Paolo, Brazil to support jewelry designer Emar Batalha in an ethereal-like nude floor-sweeping number that she expertly accessorized with a navy skinny belt and select jewelry pieces from Ema Batalha.
November 2, 2014
2. Nicola PeltzNicola Peltz celebrated the new Gucci Beverly Hills store in a sculpted plunging Gucci LWD with sleek lapels and cap sleeves. As for shoes, she went with patent black criss-cross peep-toes.
November 2, 2014
3. Rashida JonesRashida Jones mixed prints like a pro at a luncheon in a sheer cobalt blue blouse with bold white blooms tucked into a flouncy printed skirt sprinkled with ditsy florals, both by Emanuel Ungaro. She styled her spring-ready separates with a pearl Vita Fede ring and ink suede Stuart Weitzman pumps.
November 2, 2014
4. Beyonce
Beyonce perfected her off-duty style with a plaid Rails button-down shirt that she paired with a stone gray leather pencil skirt, a Dior purse, a gold Mr. Kate feather ring, and buckled black ankle boots.
November 2, 2014
Olivia Palermo
